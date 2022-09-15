U.S. Government updates strategy to fight Covid-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Government is updating its latest strategy to fight Covid-19. The White House today is unveiling a plan it calls the Global Covid Response 2.0.

The plan’s objectives include: vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

Officials say the White House is requesting $4 billion dollars to implement the strategy.