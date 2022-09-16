Jobless claims fall for 5th straight week

(CNN)— The labor market has remained strong despite some slowing in other areas of the economy.

According to Labor Department data released Thursday, the number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell for the fifth straight week.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance were 213,000 for the week ending September 10th.

That’s down 5,000 from the prior week and the lowest level in three months.

In South Carolina less people are filing for unemployment insurance.

As under 1,700 people claimed jobless benefits from September 4-10.