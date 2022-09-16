West Columbia’s Artisan Market is back!

(Courtesy: City of West Columbia) 2019 Meeting Street Artisan Market

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have been looking for a place to start your fall shopping, or maybe just take a look at some unique wares you have chance to shop til’ you drop locally, we have you covered.

The West Columbia Meeting Street Artisan Market is bringing back various types of art work, and crafts made by people right here in the community. While you’re there organizers say you’ll also be able to check out some local entertainment, and even buy local produce, or local food cooked up by local food vendors.

You can check out the market every Saturday from 11am – 3pm or swing by on the second Thursday from 4pm to 8pm at 425 Meeting Street, West Columbia (Interactive Art Park)

The Artisan Market is also still accepting applications from anyone who would like to sell their creations. You can introduce members of the community to your baked goods, allow people to check out food you’ve grown yourself, show off and sell your arts and crafts as a vendor during the event. Keep in mind, if you wish to become a vendor, you must have a West Columbia Business license that can be obtained for $10.00 at the West Columbia Business Licensing Department.

If you apply, the market manager will review your request and respond to you by email when your application is under review. If you would like to apply you can click on the link to their website here: https://westcolumbiasc.gov/meeting-street-artisan-market/