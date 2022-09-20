Journal study shows benefits of being an early riser

CNN— A new study published Monday in the Journal Experimental Physiology shows there are more benefits to being an early riser.

According to the study, night owls are at a higher risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

It also says that night owls are more sedentary, have lower aerobic fitness levels and burned less fat at rest than early birds.

Research also shows night owls are more likely to be insulin-resistant meaning their muscles required more insulin to be able to produce the right amount of energy.