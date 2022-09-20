Walmart launches new virtual fitting room to app

People can use the "be your own model" function on the Walmart app to see how clothes will fit them without even having to go to the fitting room.

(CNN)— Walmart recently acquired a virtual fitting room platform called Zeekit.

The company says the new feature launched last week and is available in the Walmart app for I-Phone users.