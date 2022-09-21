Military procurement company expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Military procurement and distribution company M.G.S., LLC announced they will expand their operations to Richland County. The $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs.

The international company will assist the government acquire police and military equipment. They will offer law enforcement and security services, and ammunition products.

The company is located at 213 Dawson Road in Columbia. The expansion will bring additional office and warehouse space.

Any individuals interested in applying to an open position are asked to visit their contact page.