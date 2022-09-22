One million Tesla models being recalled due to malfunctioning windows

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than one million Tesla vehicles are being recalled due to malfunctioning windows.

Officials say the windows don’t stop rolling up and also retract quickly when an object is detected. It could pose a potential injury hazard to people inside the vehicle.

Among those affected by the recall include: Tesla model 3’s from 2017 through 2022, and model S vehicles from 2021 and 2022.

More information is available on the Safety Administration’s website.