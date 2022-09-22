University of South Carolina increases minimum wage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina is raising its minimum wage for employees to $14 an hour.

The United Campus Workers of South Carolina says it has been a long time effort to see this change. Bobbie Keitte is a part of the union and has worked for USC for 30 years. Even though Keitee makes more than $15 an hour, she has been fighting on behalf of her co-workers who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Gas prices, food prices, and with me making the salary I make myself which is more than $15 dollars an hour its kind of hard for me. So I know it’s hard for them as well,” says Keitte.

The university will be increasing the minimum wage to $14 effective January 2023. The university’s Human Resources Vice President Caroline Agardy released a statement saying, “We’ve never had market-based pay at the university, and it was well overdue because we knew our salaries were behind the market. The only way you can assemble and retain a diverse and highly qualified workforce is to compensate them competitively.”

The United Campus Workers of South Carolina is making it clear that they will continue to advocate for living wages for all workers at USC. Keitte says you can still be thankful and ask for more.

“You’ve got people who have been there for 25 and 30 years who haven’t even reach their midpoint. Okay, so what’s the use of having a midpoint and a maxout point and you don’t reach it? That needs to be addressed also. So I’m pretty sure that’s in the making next after we get this $15 an hour,” says Keitee.