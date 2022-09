Walmart to offer doorbuster deals earlier this year

(CNN) — A major retailer is getting ahead of the game by offering their holiday deals earlier this year!

Walmart says it will start offering major discounts on popular items like toys, electronics and home decor starting next month.

Officials say they’ve increased their supplies of usual hot-sellers like t-v’s, phones and furniture.

The company also recently changed their return policy giving customers more time to return gifts.