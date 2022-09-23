CAE features the art work of homeless center’s temporary residents

Image: Transitions Homeless Center

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ‘Transitions’, a homeless shelter in the capital city, is sending a message through the art work of some of their temporary residents. The center has been teaming up the Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the last few years to showcase the artistic talent of some of the people they serve. This year they come with a message. According to the Vice President of Advancement, Elizabeth Iglehart they want people to recognize that those who are in need of temporary housing are “not invisible”. What’s more, is officials say it helps give some of their more than 250 clients that are participating and have fallen on hard times a boost in their self esteem.

“We really appreciate the ongoing partnership we have with the Columbia Metropolitan Airport…Each year it is exciting to see what new talent we can discover among our clients at Transitions. The exhibit helps all of us remember that even the least among us have a gift they can share if we let them.”

Every drawing that is hanging just outside of the CAE food court gives you a look into the the life of the artist now and as well as the places and things they hope to be able to accomplish looking forward.

The director of Marketing and Air Service development with the airport , Kim Jamison Crafton says ,

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our strong partnership with Transitions to bring such a powerful exhibit to our travelers,… “By amplifying a marginalized group within our community in this way, CAE is able to ensure its focus of diversity, equity and inclusion remains woven into the fabric of everything we do. “

If you would like to check out the newly installed exhibit you can check it out at the Columbia airport until the end of Fall.