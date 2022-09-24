Wolves Solid in 32-14 Win Over Erskine in Conference Action

NEWBERRY, S.C. – A stout rushing defensive effort from the Newberry College (4-0, 2-0 SAC) football team that kept the visiting Erskine College Flying Fleet to negative rushing yards on the day lifted the Wolves to a 32-14 win at home in conference action on Saturday, September 24.

Newberry was able to out-gain the Fleet 352-189 on the evening though the Wolves defense forced the Fleet’s rushing attack to -7 yards on the night. The Wolves were able to rattle off 219 yards on the ground led by the sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) who took 16 carries for 125 yards and score on the night. Freshman Dwayne Wright (Charleston, S.C.) and graduate Dre Harris (Greenville, S.C.) each tallied a score on the evening as well. The Wolves were also able to record 133 yards through the air on the evening.

Graduate Alex Smith (Irmo, S.C.) led the defensive attack for the Wolves with six total tackles on the evening. Senior AJ Valentine (Johnston, S.C.) was flying around the field from his linebacker position as well as he recorded five tackles including one for loss, three pass break-ups and a hurry. Junior Jay Hinkle (Rockmart, Ga.) and senior Craig Barksdale (Easley, S.C.) each recorded a sack on the evening while Barksdale also notched a hurry.

The Wolves were able to receive the ball to start the contest and would work down the field until they stalled out around the 30-yard line of Erskine. However, sophomore Bryce Earley (Anderson, S.C.) was able to knock a 48-yard try through to uprights to give Newberry the early 3-0 lead. The teams would then ramp up the defensive heat on both sides as neither team was able to score for the remainder of the opening quarter of action.

That would carry over deep into the second quarter as well as the Wolves would be the first ones to score a touchdown on the night with this one coming through the special teams unit as junior Pat Phongsat (Inman, S.C.) was able to weave his way through the Erskine punting unit for a 45-yard score to extend the Wolves lead to 9-0. The Flying Fleet would fumble on the first play of their next drive and the Wolves would recover the ball and convert it for a score as Harris would take it in himself from 7-yards out and give the Wolves the 15-0 advantage.

Another fumble, this time on fourth down, gave the Wolves the ball on the Erskine one yard line and Newberry would come away with a field goal as Earley would strike again, this time from 32-yards giving the Wolves the 18-0 lead at the halftime break.

The Wolves would capitalize on a timely penalty on the Flying Fleet that wiped out a strong Erskine defensive effort as they were able to turn in a 99-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 1-yard punch in by Anderson and further extended the Wolves lead to 25-0. The Wolves would further carry a drive from the third into the fourth quarter with Wright tacking on six points for the Scarlet and Gray on a one-yard rush that gave them the 32-0 advantage.

Erskine would find its rhythm late in the fourth quarter as they were able to put together back-to-back scoring drives in the waning minutes, but the Wolves would bring their comeback bid to a halt at that point as they took away the 32-14 victory.

The Wolves hit the road next weekend as they travel to Carson-Newman for another league contest. Kick-off for the Saturday showdown is set for 1:00 p.m.