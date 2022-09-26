SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Rembert

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced another officer involved shooting occurred today after noon.

Deputies say they responded after receiving multiple 911 calls from an address on Leslie Drive in Rembert. The deputies were informed of a possible hostage situation, but the victim supposedly fled from the suspect as the police responded.

The shooting incident occurred after deputies made contact with a subject located at the scene, say police.

Authorities say one person is deceased and another is at a hospital.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is on the scene of the shooting.

Updates will be shared as they become available.