Three year old found safe in Sumter County after disappearance

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies say a 3 year-old girl who was reported missing at a state park over the weekend has been found safe.

The family of Ruby Heider says she went missing after camping at Poinsett State Park.

She was later found safely in the woods less than a mile from the camp site.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and volunteers helped to find the little girl.

She has been reunited with her family.