Police: Texas couple arrested in phony fentanyl seizure

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a traffic stop yielded thousands of counterfiet fentanyl pills.

Investigators say on September 17th police conducted a traffic stop of Loria Leal and Eufracio Rodriguez of Texas on Hardin St.

During the stop, police say they found 20,000 small round blue pills with an M-30 imprint on them.

According to the DEA M-30 stamped pills are laced with other illegal drugs such as cocaine, heroine, or meth and are used to deceive the public as counterfeit Xanax or Adderall.