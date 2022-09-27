Sleep deprivation could lead to immune system disorder

According to a study from the medical school at Mount Sinai, chronic sleep deprivation can make your immune system go into overdrive.

CNN— According to a study from the medical school at Mount Sinai, chronic sleep deprivation can make your immune system go into overdrive. If that happens, your body could become inflamed.

While your body needs a certain amount of inflammation to fight infections and heal wounds, too much can raise your risk of developing an auto immune disorder or chronic disease like heart disease.