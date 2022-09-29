SLED charges two men for selling liquor to undercover police officer

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested two men after they sold liquor to an undercover police officer.

The two men arrested Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outlet, 25, are co-owners of J.T Beer Run.

Authorities say both were charged after they delivered a bottle of Tito’s vodka liquor to an undercover police officer.

At the time of the sale, they did not hold a valid South Carolina Department of Revenue License that would allow them to sell or deliver alcoholic beverages.

Binyard was charged with unlawful sale and manufacture of alcohol liquors. Both were charged with failure to secure a required beer or wine sale permit.