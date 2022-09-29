Westwood H.S. arrested for bringing knife to school

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff deputies have arrested a Westwood High school student for allegedly bringing a knife to school. The 17-year-old student is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds after authorities say a resource officers responded to the front of the school when an administrator saw the student with the knife during dismissal earlier this afternoon.

There is no evidence that any students or staff were presented or threatened with the knife.