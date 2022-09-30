Dominion Energy continues working to restore power

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Hurricane Ian slammed into the Palmetto State around 2 p.m. bringing heavy rain and gusts of wind that uprooted trees, left debris along roadways and caused downed power lines after making landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina at 85 miles per hour.

Energy officials say by 11 a.m. Friday morning they were already dealing with some 16 thousand homes without power, and by 4 p.m. Friday afternoon that number jumped at the height of the storm with more than 110 thousand customers without electricity. A majority of those outages were reported in Charleston and Summerville, although the Midlands saw its share of outages. The power company says they were able to cut the number of homes without electricity down to 70,000 customers by 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. A number officials tell us was constantly changing because of the ongoing weather.

The president of Dominion Energy South says this is one storm that was difficult to stay ahead of, even with 700 additional power crews helping from Tennessee and Maryland.

“Ian is one heck of a fickle and stubborn storm,” said Keller Kissam, president of Dominion Energy South

Carolina. “It couldn’t make up its mind where it wanted to go or how long it wanted to stay. That’s exactly

why we had to be prepared – and we urged our customers to be prepared – for whatever bite Ian would

bring. I want our customers to know that our crews will continue to work as hard and as long as we need

to until everyone has their lights back on. Please stay safe, and please be patient.”

If you or someone you know remains in the dark tonight, officials say the best way to report it is either by downloading their app, by going to their website

report outages by going to DominionEnergy.com or calling 800-251-7234.

At last check , (10:30pm Friday) the electric company reported 96,568 customers throughout the state who are still in the dark tonight.