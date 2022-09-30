Power outages due to Hurricane Ian experienced in the state

Several areas have experienced power outages due to Hurricane Ian.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—More than 180,000 customers are without power across South Carolina.

According to poweroutage.us, the majority of those outages are near the coast as Hurricane Ian moves across the state.

Here in the Midlands the site reports more than 7,000 outages with the majority in Sumter and Clarendon Counties.

To report an outage contact your service provider.