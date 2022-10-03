‘Amazon Access’ created for customers on government assistance

(CNN) — Amazon unveiled a new shopping portal called ‘Amazon Access’ focused on shoppers who get government assistance. “snap E.B.T” is featured on the storefront and it also includes information about the company’s lay-away program that allows consumers to pay for their products over a set period of time.

Amazon officials say they want to make sure people who are struggling financially have better, and in some cases less expensive, options.

For more information about the new service you can click on the link for Amazon Access