Teen killed in collision on South Lake Drive in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager killed in a collision on Saturday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Connor George Ilisie, 17, of West Columbia, was travelling west on the 1500 block of South Lake Drive, when he crossed the median and hit another vehicle.

According to investigators, Ilisie, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died on scene from his injuries while a passenger, who also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Coroner’s Office said the driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.