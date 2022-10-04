Christmas tree prices to rise this holiday season

(CNN)— Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their tree this year.

A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices.

The growers account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

Many of them plan to charge retailers 5-15% more with some even saying their trees will be 20% more.

Operating costs have also gone up over the last year.