Deputies respond to domestic situation, conduct search in Gilbert

IMG 4540 ABC COLUMBIA NEWS/ RICH WANDOVER

IMG 4539 ABC COLUMBIA NEWS/ RICH WANDOVER

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Co. Deputies say a man has been located following a search Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene.

Deputies say he was located a short time later after K9 deputies and drones were deployed.

This is a developing situation. More information to come.