Deputies respond to domestic situation, conduct search in Gilbert

Lexington Co. Deputies say a man has been located following a search Tuesday morning.
Investigators say they responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene.

Deputies say he was located a short time later after K9 deputies and drones were deployed.

This is a developing situation. More information to come.

