Dominion Energy to lower Neal Shoals dam water levels for maintenance

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy says they will temporarily lower water levels at the Neal Shoals dam to ensure the safety of crews performing maintenance at the Neal Shoals Hydroelectric Plant.

The 25 foot-tall dam is located along Broad River Road and was constructed in 1905.

The water levels will be lowered beginning this week and is expected to be completed by mid-December.

Officials say boaters should be cautious while traveling upstream, north of the dam.