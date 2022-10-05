Newberry Middle School active-shooter call determined a hoax

Newberry Middle School was alerted to an active shooter on campus earlier today at 11:08 am.

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry Middle School was alerted to an active shooter on campus earlier today at 11:08 am. Authorities determined the call was part of a state-wide hoax. Several schools in South Carolina received similar calls.

The school was placed on lock down for safety precautions as law enforcement responded. The onsite SRO and staff determined it was a hoax.

The Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the FBI are investigating the incidents and more information will be available once provided.