RCSD: gunshot reported at Blythewood HS a Hoax

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland School Dist. 2 says as report of a shot fired at Blythwood HS Wednesday was a hoax.

In a statement a district official says, “This morning law enforcement responded to a call from an unknown caller that shots had been fired on the Blythewood High School campus. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded immediately. The school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement searched the building. RCSD has determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. There is no evidence of any gunfire or injuries at the school.”

Richland County Sheriff’s Department says there is no active shooter at Blythewood High School and students will be released to parents from the stadium at Blythewood High School. Officials say to have your id and be prepared for heavy traffic. Any parents at IGA will be redirected.

Richland Co. deputies say responded to the school after receiving a report of a gunshot.

This is a developing story, stay with abccolumbia.com for the latest updates.