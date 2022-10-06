Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee greens, LLC’s expansion announcement.

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023.

Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown Salads to grow fresh herbs and greens that are pesticide-free.

They expect to initially produce 10,000 pounds of greens and salads at their farm located at 11 Randall Street in Hardeeville.

The produce company will serve restaurants, schools, and grocery stores in the Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Savannah areas.

Individuals interested in joining the Hardee Greens team, please email resumes to the company.