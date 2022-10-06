SAXX Underwear signs six-figure NIL deal with Gamecocks

SAXX underwear announced today a six-figure NIL deal with the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to support its players and raise awareness and funds for testicular cancer.

Through this novel NIL partnership, SAXX has identified seven lead brand ambassadors to carry the message via social media content, media appearances and an on-campus event in November. The players include Cam Smith, Jordan Burch, D.K. Joyner, MarShawn Lloyd, Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner and Zacch Pickens.

To kick off the partnership, the teammates donated $5,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation to support awareness, education and research. As a longtime supporter of these efforts, SAXX is upping the ante by pledging to donate $1,0001 to the TCF for every sack made by South Carolina for the rest of the season.

In addition to the seven primary ambassadors, the entire team has been invited to participate in the program, where they will receive over $1,000 in SAXX gear.

“After securing the balls in professional football earlier this year with our Chief Ball Officers, Stefon and Trevon Diggs, we wanted to expand our reach into the college ranks,” said Wendy Bennison, Chief Executive Officer, SAXX. “The Gamecocks were the perfect match. We’re excited to not only secure their balls, but also support philanthropic initiatives around testicular cancer, which is especially close to home for SAXX.”

To announce the partnership, SAXX released a new digital ad that’s a continuation of its Chief Ball Officers campaign with the Diggs brothers.

Seated in the Office of the Chief Ball Officers at SAXX Headquarters, office manager Jerry – played by multi-talented Vice President of Sales, Adam Craig – receives correspondence from Stefon and Trevon, who convey that SAXX “must secure the next generation of balls.”

Jerry is then delivered a nondescript envelope from the SAXX executive team that reveals the brand will support the South Carolina Gamecocks as its first collegiate partner.

This marks the first full-team agreement for South Carolina’s new NIL subsidiary, Park Ave.

“The partnership between SAXX and South Carolina isn’t just a funny pun, they represent a demographic that is in the heart of a cause that is close to SAXX’s heart – protecting balls from testicular cancer,” said Tani Song, Park Ave Sports Management Agent.

• Men make up 73% of SAXX’s engaged fans and 64% of South Carolina football fans.

• Of those male fan groups, over 50% are under the age of 45.

• Testicular cancer is the #1 cancer for men aged 15-35. 2

• SAXX’s male audience is 31% more likely to visit a doctor 0 to 2 times per year.

“The partnership between SAXX and the Cocks represents an enormous opportunity to not only secure the next generation of balls, but also to make sure we bring awareness to the importance of protecting your own balls,” said Song.

SAXX is famous for its BallPark PouchTM, a hammock-shaped compartment built into every pair of underwear that’s designed to cradle the balls and deliver friction-free support below the belt. With breathable mesh panels on either side, the pouch provides a permanent divide between the balls and thighs to prevent sticking, chafing and general discomfort.