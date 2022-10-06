Spam has record sales for 8th straight year

(CNN)— One of the most famous brands of canned, pressed meat is on track for an 8th straight year of record sales.

The 85-year-old product, Spam, has been undergoing a cultural reinvention and seeing record sales for the past seven years in a row.

Hormel says it can’t make spam fast enough and is boosting production capacity.

It’s a trending ingredient on Tiktok and on menus at fine-dining restaurants in some cities.

In 2019, it jumped on the pumpkin spice bandwagon, with a limited-edition flavor selling out in minutes.