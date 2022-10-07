Blythewood High School students return to school after hoax shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Blythewood High School students are back in class today, after the hoax active shooter call at several schools statewide Wednesday. Blythewood had an e-learning day Thursday due to the false report.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the threat was part of a Tik-Tok challenge that saw schools across the state receive reports or threats of gunfire on campus.

Governor McMaster says authorities believe there is a pattern with all the hoax calls and that they’re all potentially coming from the same location.

SLED and other law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the incidents.