Deputies searching for store break-in suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are searching for two men they say broke into a convenience store and stole cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

Investigators say on Sept. 24th one of the men used a large rock to smash the front window before going in and filling a trash bag full of tobacco products.

Deputies say anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or submit a tip to crimesc.com.