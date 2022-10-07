Governor requests analysis in hoax school shooting threats
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In a letter to SLED chief Mark Keel, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office says the governor requested that the agency work with law enforcement and schools to analyze the response to a string of threatening phone calls placed to schools across the state Wednesday.
Governor Henry McMaster says in the letter, “I believe this situation provides our state’s law enforcement agencies with a rare opportunity to learn from this unprecedented incident; to learn what worked best and what can be improved upon.”
On Wednesday more than a dozen schools from Charleston to Greenville received calls saying a either shots had been fired or a school shooting was going to happen.
Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says the false calls were part of a Tik Tok social media challenge.
Lott says anyone arrested in connection with the hoax will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.