Coroner: Man shot and killed at South Lake Drive identified

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Timothy Brock, 57, was found dead with multiple gun shot wounds at the 1000 block of South Lake Drive at I-20 Saturday night.

She also says another man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he was later released.

According to deputies, the shooting was an isolated incident between two groups of people involved in an earlier altercation at another location on South Lake Drive.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene and investigators also gathered security video from nearby businesses.

Coroner Fisher says the Waffle House at 1020 S. Lake Drive was not associated with this incident.

Deputies are investigating.