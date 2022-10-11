Columbia Police at CA Johnson High School after social media threats

Columbia Police officers say they are on scene safeguarding C A Johnson High School following a social media post threatening gun violence today.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police officers say they are on scene safeguarding CA Johnson High School following a social media post threatening gun violence today.

Police say there has not been a shooting.

They’re working with the Richland One School District to track down where the threat came from.

 

