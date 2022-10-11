Lower Richland High school student charged with false active shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 16 year-old Lower Richland High School student following a false call made yesterday claiming of an active shooter at the school.

Deputies determined there was no active shooter on campus or evidence of a shooting after responding to the school.

Authorities say the student has been charged with unlawful use of 911, aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication.

“I hope this sends a message to the other kids out there who think this is a prank,” Sheriff Lott said. “Calls like this are taken seriously and this student wasted resources and instilled fear into others at Lower Richland all for a joke. These calls will be taken seriously and I wanted students to know that they will be locked up, not sent home with their parents.”

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.