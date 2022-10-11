SC Commission on Higher Education to expend $5 million towards nurse’s salaries

The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announced plans to expend $5 million towards nursing faculty’s salaries.

Full-time and part-time nursing faculty employees at public universities, colleges and technical colleges with accredited nursing programs are eligible to receive the supplemental funds.

The initiative is part of South Carolina’s efforts to address the nursing shortage. CHE says the pay gap between nursing faculty programs and higher-paying clinical nursing jobs is one of the known barriers to nursing education.

In a press release, officials say the goal of the funding is to encourage interest in nursing positions.

CHE officials say institutions who will receive funding were notified by email in September.

More information can be found HERE.