Agricultural hemp company setting up shop in the Midlands

Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Governor’s Office, SC Canna, LLC, will establish its indoor growing operations in Clarendon Co.

The agricultural hemp company will invest more than $8 million and create 37 new jobs.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office says the company was founded by native South Carolinians and specializes in a growing process called aeroponics which allows hemp to be grown indoors from seed to wholesale.

Officials say operations are expected to begin at the facility in 2023.