SC victims’ services groups awarded more than $32 million in grants

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Groups that help crime victims across the state will soon receive more than $32 million dollars in federal and state grants.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants which will be distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News Attorney General Alan Wilson says, “These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances. With these funds we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery.”

You can see the Midlands groups receiving grants and the amounts here.