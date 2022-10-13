Mortgage rates hit highest average since April 2002
CNN— Mortgage rates in the United States have hit a record 20-year high.
According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% during the week ending today which is up from 6.66% last week.
This marks the highest average rate since April 2002 and a year ago the rate stood at 3.05%.
Mortgage rates have doubled over the past year as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.