Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt.

Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd.

Deputies say he may have also broken into another commercial building on October 3rd.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video submit a tip to crimesc.com.