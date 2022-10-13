SC Air National Guard extending operations at CAE

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– You can expect to see a military presence at Columbia Metropolitan Airport for a little while longer.

Today a spokesperson for the South Carolina Air National Guard 169th Fighter Wing is extending its stay at the airport due to runway renovations at McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Officials say the temporary residency which began in April will be extended for several weeks.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, 169th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Quaid Quadri says”When we started the renovations of our main runway in April, we had expected that this project would take approximately six months and consequently we had been aiming for an end of October completion date. However, due to unforeseen circumstances during the construction process, we have had to adjust the completion timeline and will be staying at Columbia Metropolitan Airport several more weeks,”