Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter are searching for a man in connection to a brutal assault and rape of a woman on September 10th.

Investigators say Demetrick Nelson asked the woman, who he knew, for money.

When she declined, police say Nelson sexually assaulted and repeatedly beat her.

If you know where Nelson is call the Sumter Police Department or leave a tip at crimesc.com