Teen arrested in Keenan HS threat

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sheriff Leon Lott says a Keenan High School student has been arrested for making a threat against the school over the phone.

Investigators say on October 11th school administrators received a phone call around 10:15 wherein the caller said there would be a shooting on campus.

Deputies say the threat was investigated and determined to not be credible.

Investigators say a 14 year old student was responsible for the call.

He has been arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication.