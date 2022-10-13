Teen arrested in Keenan HS threat
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Sheriff Leon Lott says a Keenan High School student has been arrested for making a threat against the school over the phone.
Investigators say on October 11th school administrators received a phone call around 10:15 wherein the caller said there would be a shooting on campus.
Deputies say the threat was investigated and determined to not be credible.
Investigators say a 14 year old student was responsible for the call.
He has been arrested and charged with aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication.
A second student was arrested for a similar incident at Lower Richland HS also on October 11th.
In a statement provided to ABC Columbia, Sheriff Lott says, “We are taking these calls seriously and sending these students to jail. I also hope parents are discussing the severity of these false calls with their children and make sure they understand they will be held accountable.”