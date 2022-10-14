DHEC reports SC’s first flu related death

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that the state has suffered its first flu-related death of the season.

“Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” says Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

The agency recommends everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine.

Officials say since the start of flu season there have been 788 lab-confirmed cases of the flu and 33 flu-related hospitalizations.

Officials say flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment.

Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location. More information about preventing the flu is available at scdhec.gov/flu.