Staff member injured at DJJ, SLED responding

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Justice says SLED investigators responded to the agency’s Broad River Rd. campus at approximately 9am Tuesday.

Officials say there was a disturbance involving several youth at the facility and one staff member was injured and taken to the hospital.

The nature of the staff member’s injury is not known at this time.

