SC Attorney General Alan Wilson files response to Murdaugh attorney motions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a response to two recent motions filed by defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is accused in the murders of his wife and son at the family’s hunting property in June of ’21.

Defense attorneys have filed two motions, one calling for additional evidence to be handed over by the state and another asking a judge to strike the state’s request for an alibi claiming the state did not provide the exact time, date, and place the alleged crime happened.

Wilson says a hearing on the motions will take place Thursday in Florence before Judge Clifton Newman.

Murduagh’s trial is scheduled to begin January 23rd in Colleton Co.