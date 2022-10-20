Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics investing $70 million in Dorchester County with new facility

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics announced plans to invest over $70 million in Dorchester County, creating 69 new jobs.

The company specializes in developing modern cold storage warehouses and providing distribution, handling, and storage services for the food industry.

Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics will use Port of Charleston to support import and export trade.

In a release, Governor Henry McMaster says, ““The demand for efficient food distribution across the United States will only continue to grow, and it’s innovative companies like Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics that are answering the call and addressing supply gaps. We are proud to welcome this company to Dorchester County, and look forward to the positive impact they will make in South Carolina and on the U.S. food supply chain.”

Operations are expected to begin early 2024 and the facility will be located at Ridgeville Industrial Campus.

Individuals interested in applying and for more information, visit the company’s careers page.