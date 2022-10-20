Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medications

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of medication from an area store. Authorities say on October 11, 2022, sometime between 7:15 and 8 p.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video inside of the Sam’s Club along Fashion Drive snagging dozens of boxes of the allergy medications Flonase and Prilosec.

Officials say the man loaded his cart with the medicine valued at more than $3,000 dollars before walking out of the store. Take a good look at the image provided by authorities. They say the man who was wearing a COVID type face covering has dark hair that appears to be pulled back into a bun. RCSD says he was seen leaving the area in a black Chrysler 300.

If you recognize this man call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or send a tip online at CrimeSC.com