RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive.

Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000. He left the scene in a black Chrysler 300. The incident occurred on Oct. 11 between 7:15 pm- 8 pm.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, submit tips to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.