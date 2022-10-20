Traffic rerouted at Lady & Assembly Street after two-vehicle collision

The Columbia Police Department says one person is headed to the hospital after a collision that occurred on the intersection of Lady & Assembly Streets earlier today.
Authorities say the unidentified person has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are in the process of rerouting traffic at the intersection after the two-vehicle collision.

More information will be available once received.

