Traffic rerouted at Lady & Assembly Street after two-vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says one person is headed to the hospital after a collision that occurred on the intersection of Lady & Assembly Streets earlier today.
Authorities say the unidentified person has non-life threatening injuries.
Officers are in the process of rerouting traffic at the intersection after the two-vehicle collision.
More information will be available once received.